Rory McIlroy to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship, missing out on potential $3.6million payday

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has opted to skip next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship – the first event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup play-offs – passing up on the chance to seal a potential $3.6million payday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy sits second behind Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup standings, amassing 3,444 points across the 2025 season so far, and will be carefully plotting his schedule ahead of next month’s Ryder Cup.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship make up the FedExCup play-offs with the player field progressively being cut for each tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top-70 are scheduled to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis next week, where there’s $20million up for grabs and $3.6million awarded to the winner, before 50 progress to the BMW Championship and 30 qualify for the TOUR Championship, where the FedExCup champion will be crowned.

Rory McIlroy has opted to skip the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Players compete in the FedExCup play-offs for their share of $100 million total in bonus money with the FedExCup Champion taking home $10million.

With his current standing, McIlroy wouldn’t be required to play in either of the two events prior to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, already sealing a spot amongst the top-30.

McIlroy has won the FedExCup on three occasions – 2016, 2019 and 2022 – which has helped towards his mammoth PGA Tour career earnings of over $107million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his tied-seventh Open Championship finish at Royal Portrush last month, McIlroy spoke about his desire to be fresh for another Ryder Cup bid with Team Europe in New York.

“I feel like being back in Europe for a bit was a nice reset,” said McIlroy. “I feel like I’m getting back to where I want to be and we’ve still got a lot of golf left this year with obviously Ryder Cup being the big one in there in September.

“I don’t want to play too much leading up to that because I want to be fresh so I’m looking forward to a few weeks off here.

“I’ll reflect on what’s been already a good year and start to get myself ready for that run up to the Ryder Cup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy will be on his travels throughout the rest of 2025 with the Holywood native scheduled to play events in both India and Australia.

"I've certainly voiced my views and opinions about the top level of men's professional golf maybe needs to get a little more international in some ways,” he said prior to The Open. “I'm excited to go to India.

"I've never been before. So I'm excited just to take in a new place and a new culture and play in different parts of the world.

“I'm going to Australia at the end of this year as well. I always have. I've always been quite an international player, and I've enjoyed going to different places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad