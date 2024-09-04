Rory McIlroy to team up with Scottie Scheffler in made-for-TV match in Las Vegas
The contest will be held in mid-December and pits two of the biggest names on the PGA Tour against two of the highest profile LIV Golf players.
DeChambeau also edged out McIlroy in dramatic fashion to win his second US Open title at Pinehurst in June.
McIlroy told Golfweek: “I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December.
“This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions, it’s an event designed to energize the fans.
“We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”
The event will be broadcast on TNT, which previously hosted nine editions of The Match, the series of exhibitions which began with Tiger Woods taking on Phil Mickelson in 2018.
Golfweek reported that the players would receive an appearance fee but would not compete for prize money.
