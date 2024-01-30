Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second signature event of the PGA Tour begins on Thursday (February 1) and has a high-profile field of talent including Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler.

The tournament has a $20 million purse and will be the first one McIlroy has competed in after he featured in DP World Tour events in January.

McIlroy will come into this week’s action full of confidence after winning a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic a few weeks ago.

The tournament’s power rankings have been released by the PGA which puts McIlroy first, followed by Spieth in second.

Here are the power rankings of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy will compete in this week's 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Max Homa

5. Viktor Hovland

6. Justin Thomas

7. Tommy Fleetwood

8. Xander Schauffele

9. Scottie Scheffler

10. J. T. Poston

11. Matt Fitzpatrick

12. Beau Hossler

13. Nick Taylor

14. Nicolai Hojgaard