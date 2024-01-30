Rory McIlroy tops PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event
The second signature event of the PGA Tour begins on Thursday (February 1) and has a high-profile field of talent including Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler.
The tournament has a $20 million purse and will be the first one McIlroy has competed in after he featured in DP World Tour events in January.
McIlroy will come into this week’s action full of confidence after winning a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic a few weeks ago.
The tournament’s power rankings have been released by the PGA which puts McIlroy first, followed by Spieth in second.
Here are the power rankings of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
1. Rory McIlroy
2. Jordan Spieth
3. Patrick Cantlay
4. Max Homa
5. Viktor Hovland
6. Justin Thomas
7. Tommy Fleetwood
8. Xander Schauffele
9. Scottie Scheffler
10. J. T. Poston
11. Matt Fitzpatrick
12. Beau Hossler
13. Nick Taylor
14. Nicolai Hojgaard
15. Jason Day