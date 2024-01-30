All Sections
Rory McIlroy tops PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event

Rory McIlroy has topped the PGA Tour’s power rankings for this week’s 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:42 GMT
The second signature event of the PGA Tour begins on Thursday (February 1) and has a high-profile field of talent including Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler.

The tournament has a $20 million purse and will be the first one McIlroy has competed in after he featured in DP World Tour events in January.

McIlroy will come into this week’s action full of confidence after winning a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic a few weeks ago.

The tournament’s power rankings have been released by the PGA which puts McIlroy first, followed by Spieth in second.

Here are the power rankings of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy will compete in this week's 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Max Homa

5. Viktor Hovland

6. Justin Thomas

7. Tommy Fleetwood

8. Xander Schauffele

9. Scottie Scheffler

10. J. T. Poston

11. Matt Fitzpatrick

12. Beau Hossler

13. Nick Taylor

14. Nicolai Hojgaard

15. Jason Day

