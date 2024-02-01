Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McIlroy made a flying start to the event and produced four birdies in five holes as he climbed to the top of the leaderboard on six-under.

However, the world number two’s stuttering finish eventually saw him finish on one-under.

McIlroy, a winner of the Dubai Desert Classic last time out, enjoyed a bogey-free back nine with two birdies before adding four more birdies to his haul on the first, third, fourth and fifth.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California

His progress was stifled by a bogey on the par-four sixth but he hit back with another birdie on the par-five seventh as he slipped to second.

McIlroy then had to settle for a third bogey in succession at the par-four eighth as he tumbled down the leaderboard.

The Co Down player was also hit with a two-shot penalty for a wrong drop on the seventh.

Explaining the error, McIlroy said: “Unbeknownst to me the rule changed in January 2023 where you used to be able to come back online, take a club length either side. That was changed in 2019 to be able to do that.”

McIlroy was seven shots behind American Patrick Cantlay, who led with an eight-under-par 64 as play continued.

Earlier this week, McIlroy revealed he had “changed my tune” on players facing punishment if they wished to return from the LIV Golf Series to the traditional tours.