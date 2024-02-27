Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McIlroy saw off Lexi Thompson, Max Homa and Rose Zhang in the charity exhibition series, which included female players for the first time.

The world number two won six of the first eight skins, with Thompson claiming the other two in the 12-hole skins match under the lights.

However, a sudden death closest-to-the-pin competition was required to determine the winner when no one won any of the final four skins available.

McIlroy held his nerve to send his wedge shot four feet from the flag and emerge as the champion when none of his opponents were able to better his effort.

McIlroy announced on the par-five 12th hole that an unnamed friend of his was donating $500,000, raising the total remaining stakes to $1.6m.

He was given the birdie after missing a putt for an eagle, but the match went to a tie-break when Homa and Zhang sunk their birdies.

McIlroy, who ended with 10 of the 12 skins available, won a total of $2.4m for charity in his second appearance at the event, which was the ninth edition of The Match series.

Rory McIlroy plays the winning shot in a closest to the pin playoff during Capital One's The Match in West Palm Beach, Florida

On his previous attempt, McIlroy and Tiger Woods lost to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the seventh edition.

"I just think (I will remember) how much fun it was, being out here with Max [Homa] and Rose [Zhang] and Lexi [Thompson] and playing at such a great facility," McIlroy said.

"All these people out here, the atmosphere, it was a really cool night.

"I've played pretty well tonight and hit some pretty good shots. Hopefully that carries over into the next few days as well."

McIlroy’s next event will be the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic – previously known as the Honda Classic – at PGA National in Florida, which he won in 2012. The event gets under way on Thursday.

“It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before,” said McIlroy.

“And it’s even better when it’s a bit of a home game and I get to sleep in my own bed.