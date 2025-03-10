​Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy will tackle the first two rounds of The Players Championship this week alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

An announcement confirming the leading three players across the official world rankings together in a featured group around TPC Sawgrass was made over the weekend as McIlroy finished tied 15th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy, a winner of The Players Championship in 2019 and Arnold Palmer Invitational champion across 2018, suffered weekend Bay Hill frusration.

Russell Henley secured the biggest title of his career with a single-shot triumph over Collin Morikawa – and highlighted inspiration from McIlroy during his post-presentation media interviews.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks on before playing the first hole of the Arnold Palmer Invitational final round in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“I've watched Tiger (Woods) make a lot of putts on this green,” said Henley. “I've watched Rory (McIlroy), Fran (Francesco Molinari) and Bryson (DeChambeau) make winning putts here.

"And it's cool to know I did it too.”

Henley was trailing Morikawa by three on the 14th tee before a two-shot swing then eagle on the 16th to claim control.

“Hats off to Collin, he played great, super-steady, but sometimes golf is just mean like that," Henley told CBS after a two-under-par 70 proved enough to land him a fifth PGA Tour victory. “I was so nervous, so unbelievably nervous.

“Look, I can't breathe right now, it's so hard and so difficult around this place.”