Rory McIlroy with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele for early Players Championship rounds
An announcement confirming the leading three players across the official world rankings together in a featured group around TPC Sawgrass was made over the weekend as McIlroy finished tied 15th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
McIlroy, a winner of The Players Championship in 2019 and Arnold Palmer Invitational champion across 2018, suffered weekend Bay Hill frusration.
Russell Henley secured the biggest title of his career with a single-shot triumph over Collin Morikawa – and highlighted inspiration from McIlroy during his post-presentation media interviews.
“I've watched Tiger (Woods) make a lot of putts on this green,” said Henley. “I've watched Rory (McIlroy), Fran (Francesco Molinari) and Bryson (DeChambeau) make winning putts here.
"And it's cool to know I did it too.”
Henley was trailing Morikawa by three on the 14th tee before a two-shot swing then eagle on the 16th to claim control.
“Hats off to Collin, he played great, super-steady, but sometimes golf is just mean like that," Henley told CBS after a two-under-par 70 proved enough to land him a fifth PGA Tour victory. “I was so nervous, so unbelievably nervous.
“Look, I can't breathe right now, it's so hard and so difficult around this place.”
McIlroy, seven shots back heading into the closing round, finished on 72.