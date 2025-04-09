Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​When Rory McIlroy won the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry last year, he chose Journey's Don't Stop Believin' as his karaoke song for the traditional post-victory party.

It was, he said, because it was one of the few songs to which he knows the words, but it is also easy to read meaning into the lyrics as the Northern Irishman's bid to end his major drought goes on and on and on and on.

Any major to add to the four he won between 2011 and 2014 would be welcome, but a first Masters title would mean so much more as it would make McIlroy only the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

Ten attempts to achieve the feat have produced six top 10s, although in truth the only genuine chance McIlroy had to win a green jacket came in 2018.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks on from the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Out in the last group with eventual champion Patrick Reed, McIlroy had an eagle putt on the second hole to tie for the lead, but missed and bogeyed two of the next three on his way to a closing 74.

McIlroy's runners-up finish behind Scottie Scheffler in 2022 was also courtesy of a record-equalling final round of 64 after starting the day 10 shots behind, yet he and Scheffler rightly dominate the betting ahead of this year's renewal.

Scheffler claimed his second green jacket 12 months ago and is seeking a third win at Augusta National in four years, while McIlroy has won twice on the PGA Tour before the Masters - at Pebble Beach and Sawgrass - for the first time in his career.

"Every year I come back with the goal of winning this tournament and after the start I've had this year I don't feel like I've ever been in better form coming into this week," admitted McIlroy, who tees off on Thursday at 1812 BST.

Augusta National and the surrounding area suffered devastating damage when Hurricane Helene struck, with 11 people killed by trees falling onto residential property.

Numerous trees also came down around the course, meaning it will certainly look, if not play, somewhat differently this year.

"There are a couple of tee shots that are maybe a little less visually intimidating now," McIlroy said.

"On 10, your target there is that camera tower down at the bottom of the hill. You used to not be able to see that.