Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks on while playing the fourth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

World number two McIlroy has been one of the strongest advocates for the PGA and DP World Tours after the inception of the LIV series rocked the golf landscape.

McIlroy has softened his hardball stance on LIV in recent months after Europe Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were the latest top names to be tempted to sign up for the big-money Saudi venture.

Competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, McIlroy reflected on where the PGA Tour can get better.

McIlroy is six shots back after posting a two-under 70.

“No, I mean, I’m all for making it more cut-throat, more competitive,” the Northern Irishman told reporters.

“Probably won’t be very popular for saying this, but I’m all for less players and less TOUR cards, and the best of the best.”

Shane Lowry holds a share of the lead heading into the weekend.

Lowry birdied the 18th hole to sign for a one-under-par 71, which left him in a six-way tie for the lead in Orlando.

The Irishman, who had led by a shot after posting a 66 on Thursday, picked up five birdies in total but dropped four shots in his second round.

He was caught on seven under by Americans Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Russell Henley, as well as Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

World number one Scheffler was level par after a bogey on the 11th hole, but an eagle at the par-five 12th and a hat-trick of birdies starting from the 15th vaulted him into contention.