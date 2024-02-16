Rory McIlroy's cut concern at Genesis Invitational after opening woe
and live on Freeview channel 276
McIlroy finished on a three-over 74, dropping five shots alone across two late holes having entered the 12th on a three-under tally.
He starts his second round at 5.25PM (UK time) on Friday tied for 64th aware only the top 50 in the field, plus anyone within 10 strokes of the lead, will progress into weekend play.
A birdie on the 10th helped him build on a front-nine 33 which included birdies on the first and fifth plus run of pars.
This was followed by a par at the par-five 11th before finishing with double-bogey and triple-bogey woes, respectively, on the 15th and 16th between bogey trouble over the 12th and 18th.
A birdie on the 17th proved his only boost of note across that late drama.