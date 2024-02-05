All Sections
Rory McIlroy's Pebble Beach pain as Wyndham Clark declared winner after weather wipes out final day

Wyndham Clark has been declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after extensive wind and rain forced the PGA to cancel the final day of play – with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy sitting 15 shots off top spot.
By PA Sport
Published 4th Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:37 GMT
Rory McIlroy during his third day of play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire)Rory McIlroy during his third day of play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire)
The 30-year-old American Clark was six shots behind before hitting a 12-under-par 60 on Saturday to take the lead on the third day.

He finished on 17-under par, one shot clear of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and two shots ahead of France’s Matthieu Pavon after 54 holes.

McIlroy’s 69 round on Saturday included a run of six birdies and three bogeys to leave him tied 66th overall on a two-under tally.

He had opened his first PGA Tour event of the season with rounds of 71 and 74.

Strong wind and rain had postponed the final round to Monday, but a statement from the PGA Tour late on Sunday said after consulting the Monterey County emergency authorities and out of an “abundance of caution” for spectators and players, there would be no further play.

In a press conference call on Sunday, Clark said: “It’s pretty surreal right now.

“It’s maybe not the way you dream of winning.

“With that said, a lot of us yesterday had, not that we knew, but we definitely had this outside shot and thinking that maybe this is our last round.”

It was Clark’s third win in nine months after winning his first major at the US Open last year.

McIlroy’s next challenge will be across February 15-18 at The Genesis Invitational hosted by California’s The Riviera Country Club.

