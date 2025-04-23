Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy is humbled that his tale of perseverance in completing the career grand slam has touched people from “all walks of life” – including two US presidents.

McIlroy fulfilled his lifelong ambition of winning all four majors when he was crowned Masters champion by beating Justin Rose in a dramatic play-off earlier this month.

The world number two from Northern Ireland ended his 11-year wait for an achievement that has been managed by only five other players, resulting in an outpouring of appreciation.

“It’s been an amazing few days, reflecting on everything that happened and the magnitude of it,” McIlroy said at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy in the aftermath of Masters success that secured grand slam glory after over a decade-plus wait. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“The big thing for me is just how the whole journey resonated with people and the people that have reached out to me. That’s been absolutely amazing.

“It’s very much been from beyond golf. I spoke to two presidents the day after, which was pretty cool. Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture. All of it.

“People who you would never even think would watch golf or would know what’s going on. That was very, very humbling.

“I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times and in everything that you try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey.

“I think people watching someone finally get it done, something they’ve been trying to do for a decade-plus, I think that resonated with a lot of people.”

McIlroy’s first outing since winning the Masters is his defence of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title alongside Shane Lowry, which begins on Thursday.

The 35-year-old is over the worst of a bug that has limited his ability to practise, but is now ready to tackle the team event.

“As you can hear, I’ve picked up a bit of a cold on the way, so feeling a little bit under the weather,” said McIlroy, who spent time back home in Northern Ireland over Easter with family and friends. “Today (Wednesday) is a pretty important day for me. I need to start hitting some balls again and getting back into it.

“When I woke up Monday morning, I could barely get out of bed I was feeling that bad. Just to be here and feeling better is an achievement.

“But I need to put a little bit of practice in to make sure that I don’t let this man (Lowry) down this week.

“It’s been an amazing few days but I’m excited and I’m happy to be here with my man and we’re looking forward to a great week and trying to defend.

“If you had asked me a year ago if I’d be sitting here in this position with everything that’s happened…

“I honestly could not be in a better place in my life…professionally, personally – all of it. It’s amazing what a year can do.

“This tournament last year was a really cool moment for both of us. It injected a little bit of joy back into golf for me in some way. It’s really, really important not to lose that.”