Rory McIlroy's work with sports psychologist Bob Rotella certainly paid off, says Linda Duffy
The Northern Irishman began working with sports psychologist Rotella in a bid to finally win some of the sport's biggest prizes once again. Rotella's clients have won over 75 men's and women's majors between them - with McIlroy linking up with the American to help turn close shaves into becoming a major champion once again.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's 'Talkback' programme on Monday, Ms Duffy highlighted how McIlroy was able to put bad shots behind him in a jaw-dropping final round as he held his nerve to beat Justin Rose in a play-off.
She said: "You cannot dwell on mistakes you've made because you can't rectify them. You can only make amends for them moving forward.
"You often hear a sports psychologist talk about controlling the controllables.
"Once you've hit that bad shot, it's out of your control and it's gone and Rory was fantastic at that on Sunday night.
"He said himself in an interview that he felt relaxed after he got the double-bogey out of the way at the first because it was almost like he was thinking he was going to have a hiccup at some point during the round.
"He wanted to get it out of the way early so he could knuckle down and then play well.
"The resilience he showed after some bad shots reminded me of Seve Ballesteros as you never knew where he was going to hit the ball, but you knew that he was going to get out of trouble in a fantastic way.
"Rory did that a lot and sometimes with a sports psychologist it's about the psychologist helping the player get out of their own way as they are all the biggest nuisance to their own performance.
"Helping them get over that and their own way is something Bob has done really well with Rory."
Ms Duffy also gave special credit to McIlroy’s caddie and childhood friend, Harry Diamond, who has often came in for criticism from certain quarters.
Speaking after finally getting to wear the green jacket, McIlroy said: “This one is just as much his as it is mine,” as his voice cracked with emotion. "I've known Harry since I was seven-years-old. He's been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life."
"I think there were some good points made about Harry Diamond as people think caddies just help with the club selection, yardage, ball line and that sort of thing,” Ms Duffy added.
"But the caddie is a psychological support as well and obviously Harry is a great support to Rory and who knows without Harry there, then Rory may not have got over the line even with the help of a psychologist.
"Everything had to be in place for Rory to hit that off on Sunday night and it was amazing.”
