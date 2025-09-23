'Rory, Rory, Rory' chants from New York fans as McIlroy and Team Europe open Ryder Cup with charm offensive
As the Europeans mounted a charm offensive in their first official practice round at the Long Island venue on Tuesday, it quickly became clear that Northern Ireland’s McIlroy is a popular figure with US fans, no matter what event he is playing in.
The Masters champion and golf’s newest career grand slam winner was out with Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in the first group as Luke Donald hinted of possible pairings for later in the week.
And, over the first few holes, the cry of “Rory, Rory, Rory” was constantly being shouted by fans, both young and old, from outside the ropes.
McIlroy, who is facing the Americans for an eighth time, hit Europe’s first official practice shot as they set out to play 18 holes before reducing it to just nine holes on both Wednesday and Thursday.
During a team visit last week, the Holywood man had shown he might be able to hit the green at the par-4 first by cutting the corner of a dogleg and, if he’d been a bit straighter, he’d have been pretty close to the front edge with this effort.
After taking a drop off a path, McIlroy then overshot the green from the left rough and was happy to get his photograph taken with the spectator his ball hit, though it was never in danger of injuring anyone.
As the European players headed off the green, they wasted no time starting to sign autographs, something that was started in a big way by Bernhard Langer when he led his team to victory at Oakland Hills in 2004.
It was apt, therefore, that Donald’s players were delivering a nod to that away win by wearing the same colours sported by their counterparts for the final day in Detroit.
On Monday, a salmon pink top marked another win on US soil in 1987 while other outfits planned for later in the week will do likewise for Oak Hill in 1995 and, most recently, Medinah in 2012.
McIlroy, of course, was involved in the latter and, after protruding his best Ryder Cup performance in the 16.5-11.5 win two years ago, the 36-year-old will be determined to take up on Friday where he left off in Italy.