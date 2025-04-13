Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy’s wait for Masters glory is finally over as victory at Augusta on a dramatic Sunday left the Northern Ireland hero finally alongside the grand slam greats following play-off glory.

Taking a two-shot lead into the final day of the 89th Masters, McIlroy was in need of the coveted green jacket to complete the career grand slam and join that elite club alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods.

In the end, McIlroy finished a tense and thrilling final day in Georgia with victory over Justin Rose eventually across the play-off holes – having missed a par putt on the 18th with the prize in his grasp.

McIlroy’s overall performance across the week was all the more impressive given that an opening 72 had left him seven shots off the lead and with the odds firmly stacked against him after Thursday.

High emotion as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy wins the Masters to complete his major grand slam run. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It was the seventh consecutive year McIlroy had been six or more shots back after round one, with just one of the last 19 Masters champions – Sergio Garcia in 2017 – being more than four shots behind after 18 holes.

Only two men in history have come from seven behind after 18 holes to win, Nick Faldo in 1990 and Woods in 2005, but McIlroy gave himself a chance to join that illustrious duo thanks to back-to-back rounds of 66 over Friday and Saturday.

Chants from the fans of ‘Rory, Rory, Rory’ accompanied McIlroy around Sunday as he finally added major number five to the four secured across 2011 to 2014.

Ten attempts prior to achieve the grand slam feat produced six top 10s – but now he has his hands on the green jacket and golf greatness.