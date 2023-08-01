They last hosted the tournament in 2015 when Danish star Soren Kjeldsen pipped Eddie Pepperell and Bernd Wiesberger in a sudden death play-off and will take on duties again from The K Club, who are hosting this year’s tournament alongside events in 2025 and 2027.

It’s the first time the Irish Open has returned to Northern Ireland since the 2020 edition in Galgorm Castle – which was won by John Catlin – while Jon Rahm won the 2017 tournament held in Portstewart.

When the competition arrives at Royal County Down, it’ll be the first time the Irish Open has been held on a links course since 2019 in Lahinch.

Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark receives the 2015 Irish Open trophy from Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down Golf Club. PIC: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

"We are delighted to announce that the Horizon Irish Open will be returning to Royal County Down in 2024!” they posted on Twitter.

Golfers from around the world will compete for a purse of $6 million at Royal County Down with local fans hoping home favourite Rory McIlroy will be amongst those in attendance.