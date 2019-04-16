Russell Knox to defend his Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title

Russell Knox has confirmed he will return to defend the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title which he won in such dramatic fashion in 2018.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has a history of providing enthralling finales and last year was no exception as the Scot sent the packed Irish crowds into raptures with two incredible monster putts on the 18th green, the second one earning a play-off victory over New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

The 33-year-old will join a star-studded field for the second Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai, which includes 2017 Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood, former Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett, former World Number One Lee Westwood and home heroes Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry.

Knox – a former World Golf Championships winner having claimed the WGC-HSBC Champions title in 2015 – will be hoping to fine-tune his game on the famous Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club two weeks prior to The Open Championship, as Europe’s only Major visits Northern Ireland for the first time.

“I can’t wait to return to Ireland to defend my title,” said the USA-based player, originally from Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

“That win was a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life, just one of those great days in my career which I’ll always look back on.

“It will be nice to go back and enjoy my title defence and hopefully challenge for the title again.

“The Irish fans were so supportive of me and I’m glad I could give something back with the drama at the 18th hole.

“They are some of the best fans in the world and I have heard great things about Lahinch Golf Club and the surrounding area, so it should be a fantastic week in July.”

With blazing sunshine and a star-studded field, a total of 94,239 people attended the event at Ballyliffin Golf Club, and similar crowds are expected this year at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare.

Tickets for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and begin at €23 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with single tickets for Thursday or Friday costing €30 and day tickets for each weekend day costing €35 each.

An adult season ticket, which covers five days of world-class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, begins at a special price of just €110.