Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy admitted he felt “a little rusty” as he opened his Truist Championship title defence with a four-under-par 66, five behind leader Keith Mitchell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy littered six birdies with a couple of dropped shots on the back nine as he began his build-up for next week’s US PGA Championship.

“I was a little rusty out there, just hadn’t played in a week and I hadn’t really done a ton of practice,” said McIlroy, whose only outing since his US Masters triumph was a tie for 12th in the defence of his Zurich Classic title with close friend Shane Lowry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I drove the ball pretty well. I certainly can tidy a few things up, but overall a decent day.”

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks over a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The US PGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow, where the world number two has won four times, which has forced the Truist Championship – formerly the Wells Fargo Championship – to move to Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Mitchell took full advantage of the different surroundings, setting a new course record with a nine-under-par 61 as only eight of the 72-strong field failed to break par.

After opening with five straight pars, the American birdied nine of the remaining 13 holes to lead by one from Denny McCarthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia were a shot further back with Lowry and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley among a group on six-under-par.