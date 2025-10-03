PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague says the abuse of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup 'crossed the line'

PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague says abuse directed at Rory McIlroy and the European team at the Ryder Cup “crossed the line”.

European players were on the receiving end of heckling and abuse on their way to a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black in New York last week.

McIlroy in particular was targeted by the home fans and his wife Erica was caught in the commotion when a beer thrown from the crowd hit her hat on Saturday.

PGA of America president Don Rea had downplayed the crowd’s hostility, claiming the same things happened when Europe hosted the tournament two years ago in comments labelled as “offensive” by Europe’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

But speaking to the Golf Channel, PGA CEO Sprague said: “It’s unfortunate that people crossed the line last week.

“There’s no place for that at the Ryder Cup, no place for it in the game of golf and we are not happy with what happened last week.”

Sprague added that he plans on apologising to McIlroy and his wife along with other members of the European team.

“I haven’t spoken to Rory or Erica, I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred,” he said.

“I can’t wait to reach out to Rory and Erica, and really the entire European team.

“Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that. I feel badly and I plan on apologising to them.”

Rea had addressed the fan behaviour in an interview with the BBC ahead of Sunday’s singles, suggesting the same things “happened when we were in Rome” during the last edition of the Ryder Cup in 2023.

Responding to those comments, Fitzpatrick said at a press conference on Wednesday: “I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing how it was the same in Rome. It is pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that really.”

McIlroy said after Sunday’s finale he believes that some of golf’s values were not seen at Bethpage Black.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week,” he said in his press conference immediately after Europe retained the Ryder Cup.

“Golf teaches you very good life lessons, it teaches you etiquette, it teaches you how to play by the rules, it teaches you how to respect people.