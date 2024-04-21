Scottie Scheffler in familiar territory as he tops RBC Heritage leaderboard as Rory McIlroy is six shots behind
and live on Freeview channel 276
McIlroy carded a second straight round of 68 to be tied for 12th place on 10 under.
However, Scheffler finds himself in a familiar position of leading a tournament heading into the final day after last weekend’s Masters success at Augusta.
The 27-year-old shot up the leaderboard at Hilton Head on Saturday with a bogey-free third-round score of eight under 63.
The world number one leads by one stroke from Austria’s Sepp Straka, while America’s Collin Morikawa sits outright third on 14 under.
Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for 25th after the Englishman carded a third-round score of 70.
“There’s a lot of guys that are still in this,” Straka told NBC Sports. “It’s a pretty packed leaderboard.”
Yet, Straka knows the task of taking down Scheffler won’t be easy.
“I don’t think I’ll get caught watching that (Scottie’s game) too much because I’ll just be disappointed, I think,” Straka said. “I think I’m just going to stick to my game. It’s always fun to watch him play. It’s incredible what he’s doing right now...
“I think I’ve been very fortunate to have played with a lot of top players; I don’t think anybody has been quite on the run that Scottie is on right now. The nerves will be flying tomorrow from the first tee.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.