McIlroy carded a second straight round of 68 to be tied for 12th place on 10 under.

However, Scheffler finds himself in a familiar position of leading a tournament heading into the final day after last weekend’s Masters success at Augusta.

The 27-year-old shot up the leaderboard at Hilton Head on Saturday with a bogey-free third-round score of eight under 63.

Rory McIlroy hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament

The world number one leads by one stroke from Austria’s Sepp Straka, while America’s Collin Morikawa sits outright third on 14 under.

Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for 25th after the Englishman carded a third-round score of 70.

“There’s a lot of guys that are still in this,” Straka told NBC Sports. “It’s a pretty packed leaderboard.”

Yet, Straka knows the task of taking down Scheffler won’t be easy.

“I don’t think I’ll get caught watching that (Scottie’s game) too much because I’ll just be disappointed, I think,” Straka said. “I think I’m just going to stick to my game. It’s always fun to watch him play. It’s incredible what he’s doing right now...