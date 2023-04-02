But in a few days’ time at Augusta National the unassuming Texan will attempt to join an even more elite group as he bids to defend his Masters title.

Despite the Masters having the smallest field of any of the four majors and being the only one played on the same course every year, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods remain the only players to have slipped on the famous green jacket in consecutive years.

The list of defending champions who even had a chance to secure back-to-back wins is not exactly long either, with 2015 winner Jordan Spieth coming closest in recent times when he squandered a five-shot lead 12 months later and finished second to Danny Willett.

Scottie Scheffler is awarded the Green Jacket by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan during the Green Jacket Ceremony after he won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

“Well I think it’s very hard to win one major and it’s probably even harder to win two,” Scheffler said in a teleconference to promote his title defence.

“As you go from one to the next it probably gets harder as it increases. So I think with a small sample size of back-to-back champions, that’s just because they’re really, really good at golf.

“So, as I’m approaching the Masters, I’m not going to think of myself as the defending champion, I’m just going to go out there like I usually do and try and execute shots and play good solid rounds of golf.

“Yes, I am the defending champion and I would love to defend and bring this jacket back home with me, but I’m not going to be thinking about that standing there on the first tee. I’m going to be thinking about hitting the fairway and trying to hit the green.

“Everybody starts at even par. Doesn’t matter if I’m defending champion or not, they don’t give me any shots.”

While that is, of course, true, Scheffler has already defended one title this year at the WM Phoenix Open and came close to another, reaching the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

In between those events he also won the prestigious Players Championship by five shots, despite revealing that he had again struggled with his emotions before the final round.

Scheffler admitted he had “cried like a baby” with wife Meredith on the morning of the final round of the Masters, but added: “I hope it resonated with people.

“I like to be honest in these settings and that was definitely something that I wanted to be honest about. I think it was very helpful.

“It’s always special in marriage when you’re able to share what’s really going on. I think that’s one of the cool things about marriage, that somebody loves you for who you truly are, not some fake version of yourself.

