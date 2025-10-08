Shane Lowry hopes to emulate Ryder Cup-winning team-mate Robert MacIntyre and win on his first start since victory at Bethpage.

Unlike the United States-based Irishman, MacIntyre flew home to his native Scotland immediately after Europe’s success in New York to claim the Dunhill Links Championship in gale-force winds.

Lowry, who holed the putt which ensured Europe would retain the trophy, has opted for the more temperate climates of Madrid for the Open de Espana to make his comeback after a week off and is trying to forget Bethpage and focus on his individual game again.

“I’ve had an amazing week. Obviously what happened is pretty cool. It’s what dreams are made of, really,” he said.

Shane Lowry sprays Rory McIlroy with champagne following Team Europe's victory in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage in New York. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“I’m sure there’s going to be a little comedown at some stage, but it’s nice to be back on the horse this week here in Spain.

“Nice to get back out, compete, and quickly, and try to forget a little bit about what happened.

“But it will be hard. It’s something that I never foresaw myself doing so you don’t know how you’re going to handle it.

“This is obviously a great tournament and it’s got great history and to put my name on that trophy with some legends of the game would be pretty cool.”

The winner this week will earn entry into next year’s Masters, while the leading player not already exempt who makes the cut will qualify for The Open at Royal Birkdale.

As a former Claret Jug winner Lowry is already guaranteed a place in Southport and his world ranking will almost certainly ensure he is present at Augusta.

As a Masters champion Jon Rahm already has places in both events secured, which means he can focus on trying to surpass Seve Ballesteros and win his home Open for a record fourth time.

“I would say after watching Bob MacIntyre win in Scotland it’s (home crowd) a huge positive,” he said.