Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy two shots off the lead in New Orleans

Irish pair Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are two shots behind the lead heading into the final day of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
By PA Sport staff
Published 28th Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
The pair led the first two rounds but could not keep up with American duo Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair who shot a 12 under par 60 to take top spot on 23 under par.

Lowry and McIlroy had a faultless day on the best ball round with eight birdies, but the American duo’s 10 birdies and one eagle set them above the rest, with the team of Luke List and Henrik Norlander one shot behind them.

After the day’s play, McIlroy said it was “a tough day” despite finishing 21 under par.

Shane Lowry of Ireland and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walk on the fifth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana

“Birdies were a little harder to come by today than they were on Thursday in the better-ball format. I think today was about staying patient knowing that the course was going to present some opportunities, especially on that back nine.”

Tied in third with Lowry and McIlroy are the duo of Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard.

The final day will be played in alternate format with breezy conditions expected at TPC Louisiana.

