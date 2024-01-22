​Rory McIlroy’s excellent start to 2024 bodes well for the season ahead following a stunning comeback to win the Dubai Desert Classic – according to Sky Sports columnist Andrew Coltart.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates eagle joy on Saturday towards his record-breaking triumph in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Coltart offered support on skysports.com yesterday following the dramatic victory by McIlroy.

McIlroy staged an inspired fightback from 10 shots behind at the midway point before a brilliant 63 on Saturday put him right back in the mix.

He then produced a steady final to secure a record fourth win at the event after some of the other key contenders faltered.

The Co Down man becomes the first player since Stephen Gallacher to win the title back-to-back and one more than Ernie Els.

And McIlroy will now look to build on his encouraging start.

Coltart declared in his online analysis: “I think we're going to see Rory win major championships again this year”.

Coltart’s opinion piece included: “Seventeen wins on the DP World Tour and 24 on the PGA Tour. Four major championships and he's now defended this one.

"This is more like the Rory that was winning the major championships 10 years ago.

“You're not going to be able to go out there and win things if you can't enjoy the tussle or sometimes the struggle.

"That's not to say Rory McIlroy is struggling but the expectation levels are so enormous that he can't win every single time he goes out there.

“Therefore he does come away from time to time quite disappointed but he still maintains that youthful enthusiasm like that score of 63 on Saturday that brought himself back into the tournament.

"He's said it was so long ago that he was in contention at a major that it feels like he's trying to win his first.

"He's going to put himself under that kind of pressure again but we're seeing a man that is much more comfortable again, back at the top again and winning more often again.

“He's not coming into good positions after throwing himself out of them in the first two rounds.