Social media reacts as Rory McIlroy deals with Ryder Cup abuse which 'crossed the line' to secure European point
With around 250,000 spectators descending on Bethpage Black in New York, the Ryder Cup is golf’s biggest team competition and known for its feisty atmospheres.
However, McIlroy was the subject of expletive-laden insults with extra security required for his Saturday fourballs match alongside Shane Lowry due to crowd behaviour.
The PGA of America faced criticism after master of ceremonies Heather McMahan led a ‘f**k you Rory’ chant in an attempt to whip up the crowd on the first tee – the same line which McIlroy was hit with while preparing for a putt on the fourth hole before stepping back.
It has since been confirmed that McMahan, an American actress and comedian, stepped down from her role and extended an apology to McIlroy.
Further abuse was aimed in McIlroy’s direction at hole six when the Holywood native refused to putt until loud crowd noise had calmed, and on 16, the 36-year-old hit back at fans who were chanting as he approached a shot, shouting ‘shut the f**k up’.
Reflecting on the intense atmosphere, McIlroy said: "I don't mind them having a go at us, that's to be expected. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing.
"In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots and give us the same chance that the Americans have. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not."
Northern Ireland-born journalist Jamie Weir is covering the event for Sky Sports and he was left appalled by the level of abuse aimed at McIlroy.
"Expletive-laden abuse was hurled in particular at Rory McIlroy and Lowry,” said Weir. "It was fairly unpleasant out there, fairly vitriolic stuff.
"Not particularly intelligent, just pretty brutal and pretty unpleasant, especially for the players' wives who are inside the ropes and having to listen to it.”
Ewan Murray, who has covered golf for many years, posted on social media: “Keegan Bradley and the PGA of America should call out the abuse Rory McIlroy is getting out there. It's an embarrassment.
“Barely needs saying but McIlroy has single-handedly done more for this sport than anyone at Bethpage or beyond. This is some way to say thanks.”
Another well-known journalist, Oliver Holt, said: “What happened to Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup on Saturday should have no place in sport.”
Fans watching coverage on television were also left shocked with the abuse received by McIlroy.
"I am not a Rory McIlroy fan but what he had to endure from the ignorant classless US fans was one of the worst things I have ever seen in watching sport,” posted Toby Ansell. “The personal abuse and noise whilst he was playing shots demands an official apology.”
James Melville added: “The morons who shouted abuse at Rory McIlroy while he was playing in the Ryder Cup were absolutely disgraceful. Some of the abuse was off the scale. But he answered it in the best way possible - by winning.”
McIlroy will be back in action on Sunday evening, teeing off in his singles showdown against Scottie Scheffler at 5:25pm.