'That's a high bar' - Former Ryder Cup captain weighs in on debate with Rory McIlroy hailed as 'greatest sportsperson'
McIlroy arrives at Royal Portrush for this week’s Open Championship as only the sixth player in history to claim all four major titles, finishing off the set by winning the coveted Masters crown in April.
The 36-year-old has won 44 professional titles throughout his career, amassed over $100million in prize money on the PGA Tour alone and also sat atop the world rankings for more than 100 weeks.
When asked earlier this week how he viewed the debate of Northern Ireland’s greatest sportsperson, McIlroy wouldn’t be drawn and said he’d “let other people make that determination” – something which McGinley has now done.
McGinley captained a successful Ryder Cup team including McIlroy in 2014 at Gleneagles and has watched on proudly at the trajectory of his career from amateur standout to one of the game’s greats.
"In my view, he's the greatest-ever Irish sportsperson, north and south - and that's a high bar,” said McGinley on Golf Channel. “We've had unbelievable success in sport but to be a Grand Slam winner and to be as dominant as he is for so long in the sport of golf, which is a very popular game on the island of Ireland.
"We've a population north and south of around seven million people and we've got nearly 450 courses, so golf is a very accessible sport.
"Most people in our country play it, kids play it, it's something everybody can do. The most expensive golf club to be a member of in Ireland is about $4,000 a year and the cheapest can go down to $400, so it's accessible.
"A lot of people play golf and to have a dominant player like Rory McIlroy, for me he's our greatest-ever sportsperson now that he has completed the Grand Slam."
