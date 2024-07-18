Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 10th green during day one of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

A downbeat Rory McIlroy effectively dismissed his chances of mounting a challenge for the 152nd Open after struggling to an opening 78 at Royal Troon.

McIlroy was level par after seven holes before running up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first attempt to escape a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming back to his feet.

With the back nine playing downwind McIlroy was hopeful of repairing the damage, only to drive out of bounds on the 11th to run up another double bogey and eventually finish seven over par, 10 shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

According to statistician Justin Ray, lead data analyst at KPMG Performance Insights, 87% of Open winners since 1960 have been within four shots of the lead after the first round.

Asked if he could make up the ground he had conceded, there was a lengthy pause before McIlroy said: “I mean, all I need to focus on is tomorrow and try to make the cut. That’s all I can focus on.”

The 35-year-old, who agonisingly missed out on an overdue fifth major title in last month’s US Open, added: “I felt like I did OK for the first part of the round and then missed the green at the Postage Stamp there and made a double.

“But still, felt like I was in reasonable enough shape being a couple over through nine, thinking that I could maybe get those couple of shots back, try to shoot even par, something like that.

“Even though the wind on the back nine was helping, it was a lot off the left. I was actually surprised how difficult I felt like the back nine played. The conditions are very difficult in a wind that we haven’t seen so far this week.

“I guess when that happens it starts to present different options and you start to think about maybe hitting a few clubs that you haven’t hit in practice. Just one of those days where I just didn’t adapt well enough to the conditions.”

Bryson DeChambeau, who edged out McIlroy at Pinehurst to win his second US Open, also found himself well down the field following a 76, although the American did at least hole from 55 feet for an eagle on the 16th.

DeChambeau’s front nine of 42 included a double bogey on the 612-yard sixth, where he could only advance his second shot a few yards from heavy rough before hitting his next onto the adjacent 13th fairway.

“It was a thick lie and I tried to hit a 7-iron out, and I didn’t get it high enough,” DeChambeau said. “Then I tried to fade a 5-wood and it squirted off the left side of my clubface and just shot left. I’m just glad nobody got hurt.”

Thomas had set the clubhouse target on three under par thanks to birdies on the 17th and 18th, the two-time major winner’s 68 representing a 14-shot improvement on his opening round at Hoylake last year.