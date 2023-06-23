News you can trust since 1737
That's just ace! Rory McIlroy claims first PGA Tour hole-in-one at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy picked up his first ace on the PGA Tour, but America’s Denny McCarthy took the opening round lead with a blistering 60 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Rory McIlroy picked up a hole-in-one on the 214-yard eighth at the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, ConnecticutRory McIlroy picked up a hole-in-one on the 214-yard eighth at the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut
The Northern Irishman’s hole-in-one on the 214-yard eighth was the clear highlight on a mixed session for the US Open runner-up, who finished two-under-par on a day of low scores. It was McIlroy’s first ace in competition since he made one in Abu Dhabi on the European tour in 2015.

Meanwhile, McCarthy shot the lowest round of his career after setting a blistering early pace with four straight birdies to open his tournament. He added five more without dropping a shot en route to a score of 10-under-par. He leads by two from compatriot Keegan Bradley and Australian veteran Adam Scott. Ireland’s Shane Lowry is four shots back after carding a bogey-free round of 64.

