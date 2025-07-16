The former gang member taking his spot amongst the world's elite at The Open Championship 2025

There are many remarkable stories about this week’s Open Championship, but perhaps none top the tale of how one competitor went from spending five years in jail to taking his spot amongst the world’s elite at Royal Portrush.

A talented junior golfer, Ryan Peake was convicted of grievous bodily harm in 2014 and was part of the Rebels gang in Australia, but upon leaving prison turned his life around by dedicating himself to his original passion – golf.

It was during his five-year jail sentence when Peake’s former coach Ritchie Smith reached out, offering him an opportunity to once again take up the sport he showed immense promise in – a proposition which initially resulted in laughter.

However, Peake ultimately took Smith up on his offer and after winning the New Zealand Open in March, the 31-year-old will be amongst the 156 players aiming for Open glory on the iconic Dunluce links.

Recalling that first conversation with Smith, Peake told Golf Channel: "I remember making that phone call and I was so nervous.

"I was like 'this guy is coaching major winners, best players in the world and I'm sitting in jail.

"After a few phone calls he asked me what I was going to do when I got out of jail and he went quiet...what about golf?

"I just laughed - I hadn't touched a golf in about seven years and won't be touching one for at least another couple of years. I made a decision and said 'I'll give it a crack'."

Peake’s comeback continued tracking in the right direction, receiving his Australasian tour card earlier this season, and peaked with a title triumph at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown – his maiden professional win.

He will make his major debut alongside American legend Phil Mickelson and South Africa’s Daniel van Tonder with the trio teeing off at 7:19am on Thursday morning.

"I'm not trying to be a role model, superhero or anything like that," he told ABC. "I just like honesty. It's me...it's hard to kick someone that's honest.

"It's my life, it's my story. I'm not essentially embarrassed about it. It's something that I've done, I have owned it.

"They (fellow players) probably don't even know who I am, to be honest.

"I just walk past them and you just give your general nods and it's nothing out of the ordinary or anything like that. There's no special treatment and there's no neglect from any other players, it's just been quite normal."

Peake was a junior team-mate of Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open champion who is also teeing off at Royal Portrush this week.

He has taken the long road to the top table of golf, but speaking after his New Zealand Open triumph, Peake admits he knew what was possible having left his past life behind.

“I always knew I could do it but it was just a matter of when I was going to do it,” he said. “Along with my family and my team everyone believed and most of all I believed as well.