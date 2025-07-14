The Open Championship 2025 diary: Rory McIlroy main attraction as thousands flock to Royal Portrush for Monday's practice

An early-morning Monday alarm is never ideal, but admittedly rising out of bed is made that bit easier knowing you’re heading for The Open.

Advertised as Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event, you immediately get a sense for the magnitude of what has arrived on the north coast this week with thousands of spectators pouring off local transport and making the walk towards Royal Portrush.

With excitement filling the air and the buzz of avid golf fans discussing who they’ll be tracking on the course, one of the first things you see is a sign suggesting that one of nature’s greatest marvels awaits – and it’s hard to argue.

The rolling hills and picturesque scenery, it’s no wonder Royal Portrush is considered one of the best in the world and it’s another reminder of just how lucky we are to call this place home.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland signs autographs for fans during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 14, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

While I was on the road early to undertake a near two-hour car journey, someone on the go even before me was local hero Rory McIlroy, who jetted in after Sunday’s second-placed finish at the Scottish Open and was already practicing by 7am.

As if it was in any doubt, that dedication is a clear sense of just how much this tournament means to McIlroy with The Open returning to these shores for the first time since 2019, when the home favourite missed the cut – he will be hoping for much better this time around.

McIlroy-mania has well and truly arrived on the iconic Dunluce links – walking through the spectator village and across the first fairway, there’s intense debate surrounding how he will fare and a desire to see the Holywood native in action...I won’t be the one to break the unfortunate news that he’s already been and gone!

The big names keep rolling through with 2019 champion Shane Lowry, world number one Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, who reigned supreme at Royal Troon last year, all ramping up preparations ahead of Thursday’s opening round.

From a media perspective, if you will indulge me for one quick moment, this event is on a different scale to anything I’ve ever attended – it’s hard to know just how many members of the press are present, but there’s rows upon rows of seats in the vast media centre while both Sky Sports and NBC personnel are being carted around by volunteers on golf buggies.

The spectator villages are buzzing with an array of catering options available, there’s a ‘Swingzone’ where you can showcase your skills – maybe the next McIlroy is inside, who knows? – and bean bags are laid out in front of a giant screen showing some historical highs.

As is typical, the sublime weather has taken a turn – the opening practice session is suspended due to a thunderstorm, and looking at the apps, we could be set for a mixed forecast as the week progresses.

The sound of rain and wind battering the media centre feels like the perfect cue for lunch – every media member is given an allowance for food each day, admittedly a major perk of the job – before heading straight into McIlroy’s press conference.

It’s not surprising to see the room is absolutely packed with every seat taken and standing room only around the edges as arguably Northern Ireland’s greatest-ever sportsperson commands the room, covering subjects from returning home to his Masters triumph and everything in between.

To many on these shores who don’t often get an opportunity to see McIlroy’s sporting brilliance in the flesh, he can feel like this mythical figure we view only through screens and social media, but it’s hard to not be impressed by every interaction.

He speaks with a lightness and enthusiasm which was missing directly following his Masters triumph – an achievement he described as “scaling my Everest” – and there’s a feeling he’s ready to climb a new mountain, starting right here in Portrush.

McIlroy exits the interview room after 20 minutes of holding court and is replaced by good friend Shane Lowry, who recounts memories from that famous 2019 victory.

Outside, major champions are continuing their preparation with Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka on course, while Tom McKibbin, McIlroy’s countryman who hopes to follow in his footsteps one day, is honing his putting skills on the practice green.