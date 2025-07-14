'The story certainly isn't over': Rory McIlroy ready to embrace The Open Championship 2025 homecoming and addresses if he's Northern Ireland's greatest sportsperson

Local hero Rory McIlroy is determined to embrace every moment of his homecoming at The Open Championship this week – but played down the notion that he is Northern Ireland’s greatest-ever sportsperson, saying he’ll “let other people make that determination”.

With a hectic schedule combined alongside living in America, McIlroy doesn’t often get a chance to play in front of home support and has returned to Royal Portrush for the first time in six years.

A lot has changed in that time with the 36-year-old since becoming only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam following Masters glory – an achievement which McIlroy compared to “climbing my Everest”.

That feat has strengthened his case for laying claim to being his country’s best sporting export and also provided extra excitement for this week’s tournament with McIlroy undoubtedly the star attraction.

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland signs autographs for fans during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 14, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

He was out on the iconic Dunluce links at 7am on Monday morning – only 12 hours after sealing a second-placed finish at the Scottish Open – and having hidden away from the limelight while missing the cut in 2019, McIlroy is ready for a change of approach this time around.

"I think in 2019 I probably tried to isolate, and I think it's better for everyone if I embrace it,” he said. “I think it's better for me – it's nice to be able to accept adulation, even though I struggle with it at times.

"It's also nice for the person that is seeing you for the first time in a few years. It just makes for a better interaction, not trying to hide away from it.”

“I think it's more about embracing everything that's going to come my way this week and not try to shy away from it or hide away from it, and I think that'll make for a better experience for everyone involved.

"We got to the hotel at 1:00am last night, but it's been great. By the time I got to the back nine today, there was a nice crowd out there.

"After the 18th and seeing all the kids and signing autographs, it's really, really nice, and I'm sure that'll just build as the week goes on.

“Then for the other thing (greatest sportsperson), I'll let other people make that determination. I try to go about my business, to give the best of myself every time I'm out there. It's amounted to some pretty nice things so far.