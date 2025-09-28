Justin Rose is not going to let a bust-up with American opponent Bryson DeChambeau overshadow a decisive day for Europe in the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau screamed in the face of Rose’s partner Tommy Fleetwood as tempers flared on the walkway to the 16th tee during the fourballs session on Saturday afternoon.

But the British pair kept their cool to deliver a vital point against DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler which helped put Europe 11.5-4.5 up and on the verge of a historic victory at Bethpage Black.

The spat stemmed from Rose complaining about DeChambeau’s caddy Gregory Bodine walking across the line of his putt on the 15th green.

Team Europe's Justin Rose (left) and Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States exchange words as they walk to the 16th hole during the Saturday afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup around Bethpage. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rose eventually holed his birdie putt before the American followed suit to keep the match alive.

It was then that it turned nasty with Fleetwood, Rose, their caddies and DeChambeau all becoming involved in the spat.

Tempers cooled as they made their way down the 16th hole, where Europe secured a memorable 3&2 victory thanks to a Rose putt.

It was cordial after the match with all four players and caddies respectfully shaking hands.

And Rose did not want the incident to define their match.

“I’m really disappointed that this has to be the talking point at the end of a really cool match,” he said.

“The level of golf was incredible.

“I was ready to hit my putt. I didn’t feel like that space was being honoured. I made my feelings known. Asked him to move.

“Maybe not as politely as I could have done, but in the scenario, it’s coming down the stretch, we both have a lot on our minds and it’s intense out there.”

He continued: “I said to them, ‘If I should have done it a different way, I apologise’.

“But other than that, I had to step up and hit a huge putt with a lot going on.

“From my point of view, I was just trying to protect my own sort of environment to execute.

“It’s all part of it. It’s up to them if they want to take it the wrong way but from my point of view, there’s no malintent.

“Tommy and I were unbelievable today and huge match against Bryson and Scottie. We were kind of aware of what that meant not to us but to the whole place.”

It was a record-breaking day for Fleetwood as he became the first player to win all of his first four matches in a Ryder Cup on American soil.

Indeed, he has just half a point less than the entire American team.

But he downplayed his performance, insisting Rose was the driving force of victory.

“I felt pretty good but watching Justin Rose on the golf course is some of my proudest few hours on the golf course,” he said.

“I absolutely loved it. So blessed to be by his side today. Absolutely amazing, what a golfer, what a human being, and to get another point on the board for the team, obviously feels massive.