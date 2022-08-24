Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch company to bring ‘more access to sports’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TMRW Sports – pronounced tomorrow sports – will feature “progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment” according a company press release.

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports,” 15-time major winner Woods said.

“So many athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans.

Golfweek reported that Woods and McIlroy are proposing a series of one-day events

“Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

McIlroy added: “For the last few years off the course I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future.

“In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible.”

