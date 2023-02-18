McIlroy also recorded birdies on the 12th and 13th, with his only blemish across the second round a bogey on the 10th hole.

McIlroy entered the weekend in pursuit of reclaiming the World number one ranking spot he lost to Scottie Scheffler.

And Tiger Woods has apologised for handing Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him on day one.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) shakes hands with Tiger Woods on the ninth green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

McIlroy was the third member of Woods’ group on the first day and admitted he had not enjoyed being outdriven by the 47-year-old.

“I’m going to go work on the range,” McIlroy said after his 67. “I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week, I might have to turn it back down again...I don’t like him hitting it by me.”

Woods, who was making his return to top-level action for the first time since July, could be seen handing the product to Thomas as they walked off the ninth tee in the first round.

Thomas immediately threw it on the floor as Woods could be seen laughing as he put his arm around his playing partner.

Woods received both support and criticism on social media following the incident and told a press conference after completing his second round: “It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way.

“If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry.

"It was not intended to be that way.

"It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was different.”

The incident occurred during his opening round of 69 at Riviera but Woods was not asked about it until he completed his second round with a three-over-par 74 that put him one over for the tournament.