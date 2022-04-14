Tiger Woods confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor

The 15-time major champion joins a star-studded field for the event from July 4-5, including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour wins and has led the Official World Golf Rankings for a record total of 683 weeks in his career, made a stirrin return at the Masters after recovering from serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash.

This will be Woods’ fourth appearance at the fund-raising event at Adare Manor which supports charitable organisations throughout the Mid-West of Ireland, with the American star due to play at The Open two weeks later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American star Tiger Woods.

Tournament host, JP McManus, said: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.

“We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.”