Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 15-time major winner announced on social media that he was “excited to be a playing host” at Riviera Country Club – in a tournament which benefits his foundation – as he continues his latest comeback from injury.

Woods underwent ankle surgery in April last year after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round and did not compete again until the Hero World Challenge in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old finished 18th in the 20-man field in the Bahamas, but said after rounds of 75, 70, 71 and 72 that he was pleased with his progress

Tiger Woods has confirmed his first competitive event of 2024

“I think I’ve come a long way,” Woods told NBC.

“From being a little bit rusty to playing four days and knocked off a lot of rust which was great, and just the physicality of actually playing and competing again – I haven’t done this in a while.

“It was nice to get out here with the guys, have some fun and compete. I wish I would have played a little cleaner but there’s always next time.”

Asked about his pre-tournament prediction that he could be able to play one competition a month in 2024, Woods added: “If you ask me right now I’m a little bit sore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad