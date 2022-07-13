Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie receive honorary St Andrews membership

Woods, a 15-time major winner who has won three Claret Jugs, said he was humbled to accept the invitation at a place he considers his all-time favourite golfing location.

“It is not only the home of golf but a place in this world that I hold near my heart,” said the 46-year-old, who won two of three Opens on the Old Course. “I am humbled to accept this invitation alongside these outstanding players today, as well as those who came before us.”

McIlroy, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014, expressed his pride, saying: “It’s a privilege to represent a club that has done so much for golf over so many years and I’m proud to play my part in promoting golf around the world.”

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (right) with Nick Faldo (left) on the 13th during practice day four of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Pic by PA.