Tom​ McKibbin reflects on Irish Open 'great week here at Royal County Down'

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 16th Sep 2024, 05:00 GMT
​Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin finished his Royal County Down experience “a little bit disappointed” after a 73 to wrap up the week.

​McKibbin followed rounds of 74, 69 and 70 yesterday to finish two over and tied for 30th.

When asked by media to reflect on his final round in Newcastle, McKibbin said: “Not great. I didn't play very good...so, yeah, a little bit disappointed.

"It was a pretty good week, sort of average golf-wise but it was a great week here at Royal County Down.

​Tom McKibbin taking on the Royal County Down course. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)​Tom McKibbin taking on the Royal County Down course. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
"A good experience playing with Rory (McIlroy) the first two days and overall it was pretty good.”

Although McIlroy enjoyed the main focus, McKibbin offered thanks to his own supporters.

"There was a lot of support out there for me, which was really cool to see,” he said. “It was really nice, I can't wait for the next one.”

McKibbin headed into the final day bolstered by his one-under-par Saturday score that kicked off with eagle delight.

“Under-par round around here is always pretty good,” he said on Saturday. “Especially in that wind today.

“Very nice (to start with an eagle)...it was a driver and a 54 in there this morning to about a couple inches and just went up and tapped it in for a three.”

Now McKibbin will switch focus to Wentworth this week and the BMW PGA Championship.

“Another big one at Wentworth...should be another good week,” said the 21-year-old, who won the Porsche European Open in 2023 and made two debut major appearances across 2024. "Really good golf course and pretty incredible tournament...so, yeah, looking forward to that.”

