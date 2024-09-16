Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin finished his Royal County Down experience “a little bit disappointed” after a 73 to wrap up the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​McKibbin followed rounds of 74, 69 and 70 yesterday to finish two over and tied for 30th.

When asked by media to reflect on his final round in Newcastle, McKibbin said: “Not great. I didn't play very good...so, yeah, a little bit disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a pretty good week, sort of average golf-wise but it was a great week here at Royal County Down.

​Tom McKibbin taking on the Royal County Down course. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

"A good experience playing with Rory (McIlroy) the first two days and overall it was pretty good.”

Although McIlroy enjoyed the main focus, McKibbin offered thanks to his own supporters.

"There was a lot of support out there for me, which was really cool to see,” he said. “It was really nice, I can't wait for the next one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKibbin headed into the final day bolstered by his one-under-par Saturday score that kicked off with eagle delight.

“Under-par round around here is always pretty good,” he said on Saturday. “Especially in that wind today.

“Very nice (to start with an eagle)...it was a driver and a 54 in there this morning to about a couple inches and just went up and tapped it in for a three.”

Now McKibbin will switch focus to Wentworth this week and the BMW PGA Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad