Tom McKibbin says "there is nothing like teeing it up on home soil" ahead of 2023 ISPS HANDA World Invitational
McKibbin, who marked his first European Tour triumph by claiming the Porsche European Open title in June, finished in a tie for 10th in this event last year, which was won by Ewen Ferguson.
In a tournament which is sanctioned by the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, $3million is up for grabs this weekend with men and women professionals competing at the same venues for the same prize money at the same time.
Ryder Cup hopefuls Robert MacIntrye and Victor Perez are eyeing success as they look to book their spot on Team Europe alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland for a Rome showdown against the United States next month.
The ISPS HANDA World Invitational marks the biggest professional tournament on the Northern Ireland calendar for 2023 and 20-year-old McKibbin is looking forward to the challenge.
“I’m really looking forward to heading back home to Galgorm,” said McKibbin, who starts his first round at 1:03pm alongside Perez and reigning champion Ferguson. “There is nothing like teeing it up on home soil and playing in front of home crowds.”
There will also be strong home interest in the women’s competition with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both teeing off on Thursday.
Meadow won the inaugural ISPS HANDA World Invitational in 2019 when she finished one stroke ahead of Charley Hull and comes into the 2023 edition after picking up the largest cheque of her career ($400,000) by claiming joint-third at the recent KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
“Northern Ireland holds a very special place in my heart and I always enjoy going back to the place which will always be home,” she said.
County Cavan native Maguire finished in a tie for 11th at the Women's PGA Championship – the same event in which Meadow claimed third – and celebrated a second LPGA professional victory in June after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.
“I loved playing in this event last year and I can’t wait to return to Galgorm again, as well as Castlerock,” she said.