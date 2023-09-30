News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Tommy Fleetwood keen to partner Rory McIlroy at future Ryder Cups

Tommy Fleetwood admitted he would relish being a long-term Ryder Cup partner for Rory McIlroy as “Fleewood Mac” again struck all the right notes in Rome.
By Phil Casey, PA
Published 30th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The European pair teamed up for their second foursomes win of the contest on Saturday, holding off a spirited fightback from Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas to win 2&1 at Marco Simone.

Asked about the prospect of partnering McIlroy in future Ryder Cups, Fleetwood said: “If he’ll have me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s so many people on this planet that dream of playing with Rory and I’m the one who has had the opportunity to do it for the last two mornings. Just happy to be along for the ride and play some good golf.

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy (right) and Tommy Fleetwood during the foursomes on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)Team Europe's Rory McIlroy (right) and Tommy Fleetwood during the foursomes on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy (right) and Tommy Fleetwood during the foursomes on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)
Most Popular

“We did very, very well. There was a couple of hiccups here and there but we held the putts when we needed to and thankfully Rory bailed me out on the last one.”

McIlroy, who holed from 12 feet to seal the win on the 17th after a clumsy first putt from Fleetwood, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to share the golf course with this man beside me over the last couple of days.

“He’s great because he makes you feel so at ease and you know that you can play loose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You don’t feel like you need to be perfect because you know you’ve got a partner beside you that’s going to bail you out if you need to and is going to hit the right shots at the right times.

“I think in foursomes, someone that strikes the ball like this man, you feel really comfortable playing alongside someone like that.”

Related topics:Rory McIlroyRomeJustin ThomasJordan SpiethFleetwood