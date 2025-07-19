Tommy Fleetwood reflects on 'privilege' of playing alongside 'hero' Rory McIlroy at Open in Northern Ireland

Tommy Fleetwood admits it was a “privilege” to play his opening two Open Championship rounds at Royal Portrush alongside local “hero” Rory McIlroy.

The pair trekked around the iconic Dunluce course together alongside America’s Justin Thomas on Thursday and Friday with all three players successfully sealing their spot for the weekend.

Their group received the most attention with thousands of fans keen to follow McIlroy’s every move as he returned to play a major tournament on home soil for the first time since 2019.

It has also marked McIlroy’s first competitive action on these shores since he completed a career Grand Slam with his memorable Masters triumph in April and he has enjoyed a hero’s welcome on the north coast.

Tommy Fleetwood of England and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland look on during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While he missed the cut six years ago following a nightmare first round, McIlroy remains in title contention this time, sitting on three-under par ahead of teeing off at 2:30pm on Saturday alongside Jordan Smith – they trail leader Scottie Scheffler by seven shots.

Fleetwood and McIlroy have previously been Ryder Cup team-mates, playing together in 2018, 2021 and 2023, and are good friends away from the course.

"Privilege to play in front of the home crowds the last two days with their hero Rory McIlroy,” Fleetwood posted on social media. “Better day today for me and looking forward to a big push this weekend!”

Fleetwood finished second at Royal Portrush in 2019, six shots adrift of champion Shane Lowry, who he played with in the final pairing six years ago.

Having now added playing alongside McIlroy in Northern Ireland to the list, Fleetwood has reflected on the electric atmosphere.

"I love The Open so much,” he said. “I grew up in an Open town.

"I think the atmosphere when you get sort of home players at The Open is really, really cool.

"I've been lucky enough to have a couple. I played with Shane in the final round in 2019, Rory the first two rounds here. Yeah, get to watch some good atmospheres and some good golf.