Tommy Fleetwood has hailed the atmosphere at Royal Portrush after finishing his Open bid on seven-under-par.

The popular Englishman was runner-up when it was last held on the Dunluce links back in 2019.

However, he was never really in contention this time around as Scottie Scheffler closes in on winning the Claret Jug for the first time.

Fleetwood was paired with Rory McIlroy for the opening two rounds and he reflected on that experience as the home favourite attracted large crowds around the course.

England's Tommy Fleetwood on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website (TheOpen.com) to be included on website publishing.

“I've played two Opens here now, and they've been great,” he said.

"The atmospheres have been great. 2019, I played with Shane in the final round, and this week I had Rory for the first two days as well.

"Being part of the atmosphere, I think, is great. I think personally the golf course, how it plays is great.

“I've enjoyed it again. Like I say, aside from my own sort of feeling of I wish I could have done just a bit more, I don't think I'd have been catching Scottie anyway by the looks of it.

"But you're looking for your own personal satisfaction. But it's been a very, very good week and a great venue.”

When pressed about what he could have done better to perhaps be further up the leaderboard, Fleetwood shared: “Yeah, it was a nice finish. I played very, very good today. I actually felt like I putted well on the back nine as well, and some scared at the edge.

“Again, it feels like -- aside from the first day where I felt like I had to really scrap, I didn't play well at all. The rest of the week I felt like I played much better than I scored and just couldn't -- some good starts, which I think it's the golf course as well.

"Par-5 on 2, short par-4 on 5, got 7 as well, so that's the course. You have to get off to good starts.