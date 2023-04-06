​McIlroy, who needs the Green Jacket to complete a career Grand Slam, would double-bogey the 7th and followed that up by bogeys at the 2nd and 11th.

However, after missing several birdie attempts, it looked like McIlroy would endure another difficult opening round at Augusta.

As daylight descended in Georgia, McIlroy would show grit and determination to birdie 15 and 16 to move into red numbers.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the bunker on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Just when he looked like salvaging his round, a way ward tee shot on 17 would be punished as McIlroy bogeyed to go into the clubhouse at level par.

Elsewhere, there would be a three-way tie for the lead as Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm all posted a seven-under par score of 65.

Hovland's round saw the Norwegian post five birdies and an eagle, without a single bogey on the card.

“My game’s been feeling good, but to shoot a 65 bogey-free out here, some things have to go your way,” he said.

“It’s not like you can just step up and have that handed to you. So I definitely had some things go my way today but also hit a lot of great shots.”

Spaniard Rahm four-putted the opening hole for a double-bogey but produced a stunning comeback with an eagle and seven birdies in his 65, equalling his lowest round at Augusta.

“If you’re going to make a double bogey it might as well be on the first hole so you have 71 to recover,” said Rahm, who revealed he quickly took inspiration from the late Seve Ballesteros after his mishap.

“Walking to the second tee I remembered Seve’s quote when he was asked 'how can you four putt when you’re so good' and he said ‘I miss, I miss, I miss, I make’.”

Northern Ireland amateur Matthew McClean had birdied the first two holes but found life difficult thereafter on his Masters debut as he posted a five-over par 77.

Tiger Woods admitted he had injury concerns with his leg as he posted a two-over 74, whilst defending champion Scottie Scheffler carded a four-under 68.

