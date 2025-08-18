Tourism NI delighted to support 'world class' Black Desert NI Legends event

Tourism NI is proud to support the Black Desert NI Legends, which is set to tee off in Co Antrim later this month.

A brand-new senior event on the Legends Tour, it will take place at Galgorm’s Championship course from August 27-31, with household names and Major champions among the competitors.

In what has been an incredibly exciting year for golf in Northern Ireland, this world-class tournament is another opportunity for golfers and non-golfers to witness some of the game’s leading players, such as Tournament Ambassador Ian Woosnam, a former world number one, Masters champion plus Ryder Cup captain and player.

Woosnam is set to be joined by a host of other famous faces including former Open champion Paul Lawrie and Ryder Cup player and current Sky Sports commentator David Howell for the NI Legends event, which will provide an opportunity for amateur golfers to compete alongside the professionals.

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI with Ross Oliver, Director of Golf at Galgorm

The ‘Legends Pro-am’ on August 27 will see a number of Northern Ireland football legends take on a Legends select team - another great chance for autograph hunters to see their idols in action.

The Black Desert NI Legends marks the 20th professional tournament to be held at Galgorm, which included the 2020 Irish Open, the tri-sanctioned World Invitational and the NI Open.

The NI Open set all attendance records for a Challenge Tour event when over 22,000 spectators came through the gates with almost 20 per cent attending from outside Northern Ireland.

Around 1,180 participants took part in the 2024 Black Desert NI Open with more than 7,000 bednights (hotel, B&B, guesthouse, self-catering) booked.

The event last year generated around £1,190,502 for the north’s economy.

The Black Desert NI Legends is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events that attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage, which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, said: “We are excited to welcome the Black Desert NI Legends this August, in what is an incredibly exciting year for golf in Northern Ireland. The NI Legends Open, held at Galgorm's championship Castle Course, showcases that Northern Ireland is indeed Made for Golf.

“Tourism NI is proud to support this world-class tournament, which draws golf enthusiasts from across the globe. Events like this not only celebrate our rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes but also showcase the superb facilities we offer to golfers worldwide.

“We’re looking forward to an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike.”

Ross Oliver, Director of Golf at Galgorm, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Legends Tour to Galgorm to host the first Black Desert NI Legends on the senior circuit where so many legends of the game will be on show during tournament week.

