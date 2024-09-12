​The hottest ticket at Royal County Down yesterday was undoubtedly watching Rory McIlroy play his first competitive round in Northern Ireland since The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019 with hundreds tracking every shot – and he didn’t disappoint.

​In his pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy stated his love at being back on home turf once again for the Irish Open and local golfing supporters made it clear that feeling was mutual with no player getting a reception quite like their favourite son before striking a first tee shot.

It’s obvious that McIlroy is the star attraction in Newcastle with one fan saying “we’re here to watch Rory...this is an opportunity we couldn’t miss” while a Northern Ireland flag waving in the backdrop of the world number three’s opening shot gave an indication of the challenging conditions that lay ahead – as did the driving rain which he began his round in.

There’s something different about being just metres away from McIlroy. You can tell from television he’s a clean ball striker – one of the best in the world – but the gun-like explosion as club meets ball isn’t like any other player in the field, nor is the sheer distance he’s able to generate through sensational power.

Rory McIlroy after his shot from the rough on the 2nd during day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

With fans flocked either side of the rolling hills, all racing to get the best possible view, McIlroy was often met with shouts of “come on Rory!” as he trekked through the picturesque course which, according to Golf Digest, is the pinnacle of golf and he gave them plenty to get excited about too, starting with birdie at the par-five first and the lingering disappointment following a bogey at five was quickly dispelled as he picked up another shot soon after.

Watching McIlroy, one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sportsmen, from close quarters is a genuine “pinch me moment”, especially in these spectacular surroundings, and an experience that will stay with all those in attendance.

With his sporting success bringing him all around the world, home supporters don’t often get a chance to take McIlroy in and you can tell there was a sense of appreciation and awe with the deep crowd sloped high at the fifth while galleries at four and nine also cheered on.

"There’s no doubt that Rory is one of Northern Ireland’s greatest athletes,” says another fan who is getting an opportunity to watch him live for the first time. “This is an amazing experience and everyone should be proud that he’s one of our own.”

There were missed opportunities on the front-nine with McIlroy unable to make the most of some cracking drives which leaves the sizable crowd audibly gasping at the perfect combination of power and precision – his opening shot on the par-four ninth has one member exhaling “that’s a monster drive...I’ve never seen somebody make it this far down ever before”. The official distance is 336 yards but it surely has to be more.

Walking over the hill at nine is another breathtaking moment with the Slieve Donard Hotel coming into view while Murlough Bay is off to the left.

Throughout his round it’s a case of master and the apprentice. McIlroy is paired alongside 21-year-old Tom McKibbin, who he played a practice round with here at Royal County Down last time this competition was held in Newcastle in 2015, with the feeling that the Newtownards ace can be the heir to the Northern Ireland golfing throne, despite his early Irish Open struggles.

McIlroy gained further momentum by stroking home another birdie at 12 and a sublime recovery shot from long rough moments later was met with more adulation, but consecutive bogeys undid that good work and brought him back to level-par.

The home crowd will dream of watching McIlroy lift his second Irish Open crown – and first since celebrating success at The K Club eight years ago – on the 18th green come Sunday evening and his hopes remain very much still alive after three consecutive birdies to finish.