Tributes to Norman Drew, 91, celebrate 'one of Northern Ireland’s finest ever'

Tributes have been paid in memory of Norman Drew following his passing at age 91.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 14th Aug 2023, 01:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 01:33 BST

Drew held a special place in the history of Northern Ireland golf as the Belfast-born player was the first to compete in the Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and World Cup tournaments.

That achievement was cemented in 1960 and proved one highlight of a celebrated career.

Drew secured a series of amateur prizes before turning professional in the early 1950s.

Norman Drew at Malone Golf Club in 1978. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
Norman Drew at Malone Golf Club in 1978. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
His career included 15 appearances at the Open Championship.

Tributes across social media included Bangor Golf Club: “We have just heard the sad news tonight that Golfing Legend Norman Drew has passed away.

"Norman was a massive part of Bangor Golf Club and will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Members of the media also highlighted Drew’s impact on the sport.

Stephen Watson described Drew as “one of Northern Ireland’s finest ever golfers”.

And Dermot Gilleece reflected how it was “always a joy to call him up”.

