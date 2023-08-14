Drew held a special place in the history of Northern Ireland golf as the Belfast-born player was the first to compete in the Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and World Cup tournaments.

That achievement was cemented in 1960 and proved one highlight of a celebrated career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drew secured a series of amateur prizes before turning professional in the early 1950s.

Norman Drew at Malone Golf Club in 1978. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

His career included 15 appearances at the Open Championship.

Tributes across social media included Bangor Golf Club: “We have just heard the sad news tonight that Golfing Legend Norman Drew has passed away.

"Norman was a massive part of Bangor Golf Club and will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the media also highlighted Drew’s impact on the sport.

Stephen Watson described Drew as “one of Northern Ireland’s finest ever golfers”.