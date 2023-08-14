Tributes to Norman Drew, 91, celebrate 'one of Northern Ireland’s finest ever'
Drew held a special place in the history of Northern Ireland golf as the Belfast-born player was the first to compete in the Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and World Cup tournaments.
That achievement was cemented in 1960 and proved one highlight of a celebrated career.
Drew secured a series of amateur prizes before turning professional in the early 1950s.
His career included 15 appearances at the Open Championship.
Tributes across social media included Bangor Golf Club: “We have just heard the sad news tonight that Golfing Legend Norman Drew has passed away.
"Norman was a massive part of Bangor Golf Club and will be sorely missed.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”
Members of the media also highlighted Drew’s impact on the sport.
Stephen Watson described Drew as “one of Northern Ireland’s finest ever golfers”.
And Dermot Gilleece reflected how it was “always a joy to call him up”.