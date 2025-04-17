Ulster Rugby follow Manchester United in providing open invitation to Rory McIlroy after Masters glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Rugby have followed Premier League giants Manchester United in extending an open invitation to Rory McIlroy to mark his magical Masters triumph.

In a video message posted on social media yesterday morning, United head coach Ruben Amorim congratulated Red Devils supporter McIlroy on achieving “something that a lot of people thought would be impossible” and expressed his desire for the Holywood native to visit Old Trafford.

McIlroy has previously celebrated success at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, parading his Claret Jug trophy around the venue after winning The Open in 2014 ahead of United’s Premier League clash against Swansea City.

Amorim hopes there will be a repeat in the coming weeks, but it’ll have to fit around the Northern Irishman’s busy schedule as he’s back in action next week at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans alongside partner Shane Lowry with the pair aiming to defend their title.

Rory McIlroy watches on from the stands during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group C match between Northern Ireland and Germany at Parc des Princes on June 21, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

United have three remaining home Premier League matches this season – Wolves (April 20), West Ham (May 10) and Aston Villa (May 25) with the latter potentially presenting an opportunity for double celebration as the PGA Championship, the second major of this year, gets underway at Quail Hollow on May 15.

"Hi Rory, congratulations for the Masters,” said Amorim on United’s social media platforms. “I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.

"It’s really important for us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

"I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

Following his Masters win, McIlroy was asked whether he would be willing to don the green jacket at Old Trafford and replied to ESPN: “If it can inspire some better play, absolutely.”

McIlroy could be set for further recognition closer to home with Ulster Rugby confirming they’ve already extended an invitation to the Kingspan Stadium.

The 35-year-old is an avid fan of both Ireland and Ulster, travelling to the 2023 Rugby World Cup to show his support while he attends matches at Ravenhill when time permits.

While Ulster only have one scheduled home match remaining this season against the Sharks on April 26 – when McIlroy will be playing in New Orleans – they’re hoping he can make a visit in the near future.

"Ulster Rugby congratulates Rory McIlroy on his tremendous achievement of winning the Masters and making history,” said Ulster in a statement. “An invitation has been extended to Rory and his team, and we would be delighted to welcome them to Kingspan Stadium.”

Another organisation that will likely have plans to mark his success is the Irish FA with McIlroy a keen supporter of the Northern Ireland national team.