Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s still a year away but excitement is already mounting in Portrush for the 2025 Open Golf championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A golf mural is currently being painted on a gable wall on the town’s Causeway Street.

The fantastic creation has been attracting lots of attention as onlookers ask: “Who is it going to be?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some have speculated that it could be Portrush’s own golfing hero Graeme McDowell. However, the golfer is holding the coveted Claret Jug so it has to be someone who has won The (British) Open, whereas Graeme was victorious in the US Open trophy in 2010.

The mural in Portrush's Causeway Street - but who is the golfer? Credit NI World

Could it be Shane Lowry – with the mural commemorating his Open win in Portrush in 2019? Or could it be NI golfer Darren Clarke who won The Open at Royal St George’s back in 2011?