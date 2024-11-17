Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While Rory McIlroy celebrated winning the DP World Tour Championship and his sixth Race to Dubai title, there was also joy for fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin who sealed a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season in dramatic fashion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading 10 players on the DP World Tour throughout the year are awarded entry onto the PGA Tour where there’s over $400 million in prize money up for grabs across tournaments – world number one Scottie Scheffler picked up a whopping $29,228,357 in 2024 alone.

McKibbin, who just like McIlroy developed his game at Holywood Golf Club, knew he’d need a big week at the season finale DP World Tour Championship to sneak into the top-10 and a birdie at the 18th looks set to be enough to earn the 21-year-old his coveted card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He finished tied-11th at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, rounding out his fourth round on Sunday by picking up a crucial shot at the final par-five 18 to end the campaign narrowly ahead of Jordan Smith.

Speaking ahead of Sunday and his PGA Tour prospects, McKibbin said: “I knew coming into these last two events that I would have to play really well to get one because the points are so stacked. There's a lot of points available. It's so easy for people to jump all over the place.

“So I think I was focusing on these two events, big events, and trying to do the best I could.”

McKibbin was embraced by McIlroy, who finished two shots ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard – the man who denied him Irish Open glory at Royal County Down earlier this year – as he walked to sign his winning scorecard in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the latest step of what has been rapid progression for McKibbin in recent years, picking up a first European Tour title in Germany last year while he has also since made his major debut.

Rory McIlroy (right) shake hands with Tom McKibbin after the duo were paired on the first two days of this year's Irish Open. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The Irish Junior Open Tour posted: “Massive congratulations to Tom McKibbin on securing his PGA Tour card for 2025. An amazing start to his professional career and we wish Tom & his team the very best of luck in 2025.”