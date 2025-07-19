Rory McIlroy remains in contention for Open glory on home soil – but knows he will need to produce the round of his life on Sunday if he is to claim more major glory.

McIlroy’s Saturday had a little bit of everything, but ultimately, he carded a third round of 66 to finish on -8 for the day.

The daunting opening hole has previously caused McIlroy problems – his quadruple bogey in 2019 all but ended hopes of glory – but he has banished those demons and for the second straight day picked up a crucial shot.

With fans flocked either side of the fairway and those in the local caravan park making good use of their perfect vantage point, McIlroy struck his tee shot sweetly and was greeted by cheers of ‘come on Rory’ from all generations as he walked towards his ball.

McIlroy has spoken this week about looking to embrace every moment, and he certainly did that on Saturday, taking in the praise and responding with subtle waves to the crowd.

The 36-year-old sank a mammoth 36-foot putt on a hole which is playing as the third most difficult according to NTT Data – the ball was willed in by thousands, who celebrated in fine style as it dropped.

It’s an important start as McIlroy looks to chase down Scottie Scheffler – the American began today with a seven-shot advantage over the Northern Irish ace but has since been joined by England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, who eagled the second.

Conversations wildly swung as McIlroy made his way up the first with one fan saying before the tee shot that “Scheffler will be too good this weekend” while closer to the green one feels “a big round will put him in contention tomorrow”.

"Now that is the way you want to start your third round!” said the commentators on Sky Sports. “Rory McIlroy in from range at the opening hole.

"That’s going to get the crowd fired up more than they already are!

“We asked if he’d pass the test on hole one and his fan club there are all loving it. It must have been the message by the side of the first green, exhilarating start from McIlroy.

"We talked about how difficult this putt is...birdie start for McIlroy. The thrill of a home crowd, there’ll be nothing quite like it for him and he will love every part of it.”

McIlroy ultimately enjoyed a flawless front-nine, picking up three birdies in his opening four holes, and was unlucky not to seal an eagle at the second with his putt ultimately coming up inches short.

He wasn’t able to build on that momentum, carding five consecutive pars to round out his opening nine holes, turning onto the back-nine trailing leading duo Scheffler and Fitzpatrick by four shots.

After carding a par at the 10th, McIlroy had drama at the next as his tee-shot went into the rough on the right-hand side. A bizarre incident would then unfold when he hit out of the rough and dislodged a previously-buried ball, a bogey meant his challenge appeared to have stalled.

However, there would be huge roars at the 12th as McIlroy sunk a massive eagle putt to move back to -7 as Scheffler extended his lead to -13.

Consecutive pars at 13 and 14 would follow before further drama as McIlroy’s approach into 15 hit the pin – but he would sink his birdie attempt to move to -8.

As massive crowds followed McIlroy down the final three holes, he would par the 16th and 17th – with fans bellowing “Come on, Rory” at every opportunity.

Getting a good view of McIlroy was hard to get as he made his way down the last. A good tee shot wasn’t rewarded as he sent his second to the back of the green. However, he was able to get up and down for his par to finish on -8.