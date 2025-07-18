Rory McIlroy’s wild ride at his home Open continued on day two at Royal Portrush.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman, from an hour down the road in Holywood, began the day three off the lead but quickly made inroads with a birdie at the first.

He was last in the field for driving accuracy on Thursday – hitting just two fairways – and that trend continued as he found the left semi-rough only for a brilliant approach to 18 feet to bring an opening birdie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But unleashing his driver at the par-five second, McIlroy was barely a foot from going out of bounds after carving his tee shot wide right – the opposite side to Thursday’s affliction.

The lie was so bad in heavy rough he was forced to take a penalty drop but fired out of the long grass and chipped to seven feet to save par.

His Ryder Cup team-mates were faring slightly better with Tyrrell Hatton joining a seven-way tie at the top on four under after a birdie at the short third and Justin Rose one shot back after he made a two at the same hole.

Tommy Fleetwood birdied his first two to get back to level par while his fellow winner in Rome Ludvig Auberg had two birdies in his first three to join him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swede’s partner two years ago Viktor Hovland, after a difficult first day, had a brilliant start as he reeled off three successive birdies to move to one under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays from the first fairway during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Left-hander Brian Harman – the 2023 champion at Royal Liverpool – joined the logjam at the top with birdies at his first two holes.

Speaking after Thursday’s opening round, McIlroy said: “I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don’t want to let them down so there’s that little bit of added pressure.

“I felt like I dealt with it really well today. I certainly dealt with it better than I did six years ago.

“I was just happy to get off to a good start and get myself into the tournament.